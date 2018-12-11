Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
PartyLW
CONG1110
BJP1080
BSP50
OTH60
RAJASTHAN - 199
PartyLW
CONG1010
BJP751
IND130
OTH90
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
CONG650
BJP190
BSP+50
OTH10
TELANGANA - 119
PartyLW
TRS7016
TDP, CONG+203
AIMIM51
OTH40
MIZORAM - 40
PartyLW
MNF323
IND08
CONG05
OTH01
    Telangana election results 2018: Revanth Reddy of Congress trailing in Kodangal constituency

    Hyderabad, Dec 11: Revanth Reddy of Congress is trailing in Kodangal assembly constituency. Narender Reddy of TRS has taken a lead by 7000 votes.  

    Revanth Reddy of Congress
    Revanth Reddy of Congress

    Two heavyweights -- A Revanth Reddy of the Congress and P Narender Reddy of TRS are contesting from Kodangal. Anumula Revanth Reddy is Congress working president in the state. He is former Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activist and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) legislator.

    Also read: Telangana election results 2018: BJP's Raja Singh leading in Goshamahal constituency

    Narender Reddy was an MLC from erstwhile Ranga Reddy District for two terms. Narender Reddy's brother Patnam Mahender Reddy the first transport minister of newly formed Telangana state.

    BJP's  Nagurao Namaji is another candidate in the fray. 

