    Retirement age of Tamil Nadu government enhanced

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 25: The Tamil Nadu government has enhanced the retirement age of its employees, including its teachers and PSU staff to 60 years.

    Retirement age of Tamil Nadu government enhanced

    Chief Minister Palaniswami who raised the retirement age of government employees by a year, made an announcement in the Assembly under rule 110 that the increase will apply to all serving government employees including government and aided educational institutions, PSUs and local bodies, and those who retire on May 31, 2021.

    In May last year, the CM had increased the retirement age of government employees to 59 from 58 years.

    The gesture came into immediate effect and the government came out with an order (GO) to give effect to the chief minister''s announcement.

