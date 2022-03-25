Restoration of peace, tranquility key for progress in relations: Doval tells Wang Yi

Mind being controlled by Chinese technology, says man who tried to enter NSA’s residence

New Delhi, Mar 25: Restoration of peace and tranquility will be crucial to build mutual trust and create an environment for progress in relations, National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval told China's foreign minister Wang Yi, when they met earlier today.

During the meeting, Doval also highlighted the need to continue with positive interactions both on the diplomatic and military levels.

Wang arrived in Delhi on Thursday evening in the highest-level visit between the two countries after the ties came under severe strain following the military standoff in eastern Ladakh that began nearly two years ago.

The Chinese foreign minister arrived at Doval's office for talks at around 10 am. The Chinese side also invited Doval to visit China and take forward the mandate of special representatives working on the India-China border resolutions. While responding positively, Doval pointed out that he could visit Beijing only after the immediate issues are resolved

Officials familiar with the development tell OneIndia that the border issue figured prominently in the meeting between Wang and Doval as they have been serving as the Special Representatives (SR) for boundary talks between the two countries.

Doval and Wang held a lengthy telephonic conversation in July 2020 and the talks focused on bringing down tension in eastern Ladakh.

India and China have been holding high-level military talks to resolve the face-off in the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh. Both sides withdrew troops already from some of the friction points following the talks.

On March 11, India and China held the 15th round of high-level military dialogue to resolve the pending issues in the eastern Ladakh region. However, there was no forward movement in the talks which were aimed at resolving the remaining issues.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process last year in the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.

Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the sensitive sector.

(With PTI inputs)

