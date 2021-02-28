YouTube
    Restaurant owner's son dies days after being shot by terrorists in Srinagar

    Srinagar, Feb 28: The son of the owner of popular eatery Krishna Dhaba, who was shot at by terrorists on February 17, died at a hospital here on Sunday, officials said.

    Akash Mehra was undergoing treatment at the SMHS Hospital for the past 10 days.

    Mehra succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Sunday, the officials said.

    He was shot at by terrorists from a close range and critically wounded, the police had said.

    The Muslim Janbaz Force, a terror outfit which was active in the early 1990s, had claimed responsibility for the attack.

    Krishna Dhaba, which is famous for serving vegetarian food, is located in Durganag, a high-security area of the city. Several high-profile installations like the office of UN Military Observers Group for India and Pakistan and the residence of the Jammu and Kashmir chief justice are located within 200 metres of the food joint.

    The police have arrested three persons allegedly owing allegiance to a shadow terror outfit of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba for their involvement in the attack.

