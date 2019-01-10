Resigned IAS topper Shah Faesal from Kashmir likely to join NC, contest Lok Sabha polls

  • search
    Kashmir, Jan 10: Shah Faesal, the outspoken IAS topper whose success inspired many young Kashmiris to join the civil services, announced on Wednesday that he has decided to resign from the government and join electoral politics.

    Resigned IAS topper Shah Faesal from Kashmir likely to join politics

    It was in protest, he said, against "unabated killings in Kashmir" and the absence of any effort at reconciliation from the Union government, against "invisibilisation of around 200 million Muslims" by the forces of Hindutva, against the attack on the identity of Jammu and Kashmir, against "intolerance", "hate" and "hypernationalism".

    Faesal, a 2010-batch IAS officer, was the first Kashmiri to top the civil services examination held by the Union Public Services Commission, or UPSC. His appointment was then seen to reflect the changing mindset of Kashmiris.

    In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Faesal, however, said he will announce his plans on Friday. He is expected to join the National Conference and contest the Lok Sabha polls from Barmulla in north Kashmir.

    Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah welcomed Faesal to politics.

    "The bureaucracy's loss is politics' gain. Welcome to the fold @shahfaesal," Abdullah tweeted.

    Omar Abdullah has supported Shah Faesal on social media more than once, particularly when Faesal was trolled for his blunt remarks. He was as scathing in his Facebook post announcing his decision to resign.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 10, 2019, 9:56 [IST]
