Republic Day violence: Delhi Police files chargesheet against 16 including Deep Sidhu

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 21: The Delhi Police on Friday filed chargesheet against 16 people including Punjabi actor-activist Deep Sidhu in the Republic Day violence case.

The CBI in it's chargesheet has mentioned that the protesters had a "pre-conceived and well-coordinated" plan to break the agreement between the police and the farmer leaders about the three routes for the tractor rally.

The police has mentioned the name of Iqbal Singh, who was doing a Facebook Live session in which he allegedly instigated the protesters.

The tractor parade that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal three new farm laws dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the city as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police.

Violence erupted near the ITO area of the national capital as tractors driven by protestors tried to scare and even run over police personnel deployed in the area.

Internet services were suspended in the capital at Delhi's border points - Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk, Nangloi and areas adjoining these protest hubs due to intensifying clashes.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.