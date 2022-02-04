Republic Day Parade 2022: Uttar Pradesh wins best tableau award

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Feb 04: Uttar Pradesh's tableau at this year's Republic Day parade was adjudged the best said the Defence Ministry. The theme of Uttar Pradesh's tableau was ODOP and Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

Three panels of judges were appointed for assessing the performance of marching contingents from the three Services, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)/other Auxiliary forces and tableaux from various States/Union Territories (UTs) and Central Ministries/Departments.

On the basis of the assessment of the panels, the Indian Navy marching contingent has been adjudged as the best marching contingent among the three Services.

Out of the 21 tableaux that have been selected for the Republic day parade, 12 states and a union territory displayed its pride.

"Uttar Pradesh selected as best state tableau of Republic Day parade 2022; Maharashtra wins in the popular choice category; CISF named best marching contingent among CAPF," said Defence Ministry.

"Indian Navy chosen as best marching contingent among the Services during Republic Day parade 2022; Indian Air Force wins in popular choice category; Ministry of Education & Ministry of Civil Aviation declared joint winners among Ministries," the defence ministry added.

The second place went to Karnataka for its tableau based on 'Cradle of Traditional Handicrafts'. The third position went to Meghalaya for its tableau on 'Meghalaya's 50 years of Statehood and its tribute to women-led cooperative societies & SHGs'.

The tableaux of Ministry of Education and Ministry of Civil Aviation have been declared as joint winners in the category of Central Ministries/Departments. The theme of the tableau of Ministry of Education & Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship was 'National Education Policy', while the tableau of Ministry of Civil Aviation was based on the theme 'Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik'. Nine tableaux of Central Ministries/Departments had participated in the parade.

The tableaux of Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (CPWD), based on the theme 'Subhash @125' and the 'Vande Bharatam' dance group have been selected for the special prize category.

Popular Choice Awards

In addition, for the first time, the general public was invited to vote for the best marching contingents and best tableaux in the popular choice category through the MyGov platform. The online poll was conducted between January 25-31, 2022.

As per popular choice, the marching contingent of the Indian Air Force has been picked as the best marching contingent among the three Services.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) received maximum votes on MyGov as the best marching contingent among CAPF/other auxiliary forces.

Maharashtra was voted as the best Tableau among the States/UTs in the popular choice category. The tableau of Maharashtra was based on the theme 'Biodiversity and State Bio-symbols of Maharashtra'.

The second place went to Uttar Pradesh (popular choice), while the tableau of Jammu and Kashmir, on the theme 'Changing face of Jammu & Kashmir', finished third.

The tableau of Ministry of Communication/Department of Posts was adjudged as the best tableau among Central Ministries/Departments based on people's selection. The theme of this tableau was 'India Post: 75 years @ Resolve - Women Empowerment'.