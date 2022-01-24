Republic Day LIVE with Doordarshan

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 24: As India celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav marking 75 years of India's Independence, Doordarshan's coverage of Republic day this year is not just mega in scale but also unique in features as special arrangements have been made in association with Indian Air Force to showcase new elements of fly-past along with live coverage of different formations of large fleet of planes which are 75 in number to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence.

The figures of 59 Cameras and 160+ personnel deployed for the coverage of Republic day celebrations this year don't even begin to scratch the surface of the colossal arrangements made by Doordarshan on the entire stretch from Rashtrapati Bhawan to National War memorial at India Gate through Rajpath.

Preparations began as early as from November 2021 to ensure 360 degree impeccable coverage of all aspects of every event on Republic Day. DD has deployed 59 cameras all along Rajpath, right from Rashtrapati Bhawan dome to National Stadium dome. 33 cameras are installed at Rajpath, 16 cameras at National War Memorial, India Gate, National Stadium and 10 cameras at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

<strong></strong>

To give people bird's eye view of entire celebrations, two 360 degree cameras have been installed, one at Rajpath and the other on the top of India Gate. Visuals from both 360 degree cameras will be continuously live-streamed through two separate streams on DD National YouTube channel.

To capture every minute movement of marching contingents and fly-past, DD has deployed 5 Jimmy Jibs, combination of 100X and 86XTally lenses, more than 15 wide angle lenses, Abacus lens, etc. One camera is installed on a 120 feet Hydraulic Crane in between National War Memorial and India Gate to provide breath-taking shots of the decorated Rajpath. Special remotely controlled PTZ cameras have been installed in Presidential Enclosure and on Rajpath.

<strong></strong>

In what makes it an integrated coverage, all major spots have been connected through dark fibre optical connectivity, Satellite connectivity and Backpack connectivity. To ensure impactful coverage from the ground, DD has built a makeshift Production Control Room at Rajpath.

<strong></strong>

The High Definition visuals will be made more engaging through animated graphics and renowned commentators, who will be elaborating upon every detail as the event unfolds. To ensure inclusive coverage, DD News will broadcast the commentary also through sign language interpretation.

<strong></strong>

Republic Day live coverage will be broadcast on all channels of Doordarshan across the country, starting from 9:15 AM on January 26 till the end of events at Rajpath. Live coverage will also be available on DD National, DD News YouTube channels and on NewsOnAir App and Website.