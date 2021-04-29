YouTube
    Republic-CNX Poll predicts win for BJP-led alliance in Assam

    New Delhi, Apr 29: The exit polls conducted by Republic-CNX Poll on Thursday suggested the BJP-led alliance win in Assam.

    As per the Republic-CNX Exit Poll, BJP is likely to win 60-66 seats, Congress 26-28 seats, AGP 10-14, AIUDF (11-13), BPF (5-7), UPPL (3-5) and Others (1-3). Barring AGP, AIUDF and BPF, all other parties are bagging more seats in contrast to the previous election.

    Vote share projection: The NDA is projected to win 44.25% of the votes, while the Congress-led Mahajot (UPA) is projected to win 39.65% of the votes. The other political parties are likely to get 16.10% vote share.

    In Assam, India Today-Axis My India predicted 75-85 seats in the 126-member assembly and 40-50 to the Congress-led opposition.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 29, 2021, 20:12 [IST]
    X