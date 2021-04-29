Republic-CNX Exit Poll projects NDA's victory in Puducherry

Times Now–CVoter predicts 77 seats for the LDF, 62 for the UDF and just one for BJP in Kerala

New Delhi, Apr 29: The Republic-CNX Exit Poll has predicted a close contest in Puducherry projecting the BJP-led NDA to bag close to 16-20 seats, in the 30-seat assembly constituency. The Congress-led SDA is expected win 11-13 seats. Others are expected to win no seats.

Republic-CNX

NDA: 16-20

SDA: 11-13

Others: 0

ABP-C Voter

NDA: 19-23

SDA: 6-10

Others: 1-2

The BJP has more expectations from neighboring Puducherry, which was placed under President's Rule after the Congress government collapsed. The tiny UT has been a Congress bastion but this time, it would be completely different as the saffron party has emerged as the second largest partner of the AINRC-led alliance.