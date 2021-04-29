YouTube
    Republic-CNX Exit Poll projects NDA's victory in Puducherry

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 29: The Republic-CNX Exit Poll has predicted a close contest in Puducherry projecting the BJP-led NDA to bag close to 16-20 seats, in the 30-seat assembly constituency. The Congress-led SDA is expected win 11-13 seats. Others are expected to win no seats.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Republic-CNX

    NDA: 16-20

    SDA: 11-13

    Others: 0

    ABP-C Voter

    NDA: 19-23

    SDA: 6-10

    Others: 1-2

    The BJP has more expectations from neighboring Puducherry, which was placed under President's Rule after the Congress government collapsed. The tiny UT has been a Congress bastion but this time, it would be completely different as the saffron party has emerged as the second largest partner of the AINRC-led alliance.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 29, 2021, 20:27 [IST]
    X