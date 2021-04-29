For Quick Alerts
Republic-CNX Exit Poll projects NDA's victory in Puducherry
India
New Delhi, Apr 29: The Republic-CNX Exit Poll has predicted a close contest in Puducherry projecting the BJP-led NDA to bag close to 16-20 seats, in the 30-seat assembly constituency. The Congress-led SDA is expected win 11-13 seats. Others are expected to win no seats.
Republic-CNX
NDA: 16-20
SDA: 11-13
Others: 0
ABP-C Voter
NDA: 19-23
SDA: 6-10
Others: 1-2
The BJP has more expectations from neighboring Puducherry, which was placed under President's Rule after the Congress government collapsed. The tiny UT has been a Congress bastion but this time, it would be completely different as the saffron party has emerged as the second largest partner of the AINRC-led alliance.