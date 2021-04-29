With 75-85 seats, BJP to return to power in Assam: India Today- Axis My India exit polls

Elections exit polls 2021: BJP likely to retain Assam, TMC to return to power in Bengal

Republic-CNX exit poll projects DMK to trump AIADMK

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 29: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led alliance is likely to emerge victorious over the AIADMK, predicts Republic-CNX Exit Poll.

As per the survey, the DMK-led alliance is projected to win 160-170 seats, AIADMK-led NDA alliance which is projected to win 58-68 seats. Kamal Haasan's MNM and allies are projected to win 0-2 seats whereas TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK & allies are projected to win 4-6 seats.

DMK + allies - 160-170

AIADMK + allies - 58-68

MNM + allies - 00-02

AMMK + allies - 04-06

Party-wise projection:

DMK - 137-147

Congress - 13- 17

AIADMK - 49-59

BJP - 02-04

PMK - 05-07

MNM - 00-02

AMMK - 04-06

Others - 06-10

The ruling AIADMK, is facing the opposition DMK-Congress that swept the 2019 national election and hopes to continue its good run. This is the first time the AIADMK and the DMK are contesting the polls without their supreme leaders, J Jayalalitha and K Karunanidhi.

Besides AIADMK and DMK, two other political alliances are in the game. TTV Dhinakaran is leading an alliance under AMMK and actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan is heading Makkalin Mudhal Kootani, an alliance of five parties including Makkal Needhi Maiam and Janata Dal (Secular).

In the 2016 elections, AIADMK bagged 136 seats out of 234 while the DMK managed to win just 89 seats. Congress won just eight seats while BJP drew blank. DMK ally's IUML secured one seat while AIADMK ally PMK won zero seats.