With 75-85 seats, BJP to return to power in Assam: India Today- Axis My India exit polls

Republic CNX Exit Poll predicts advantage BJP in West Bengal

New Delhi, Apr 29: An exit poll condiucted by Republic-CNX Poll predicts BJP win over TMC in West Bengal. According to the Republic-CNX Poll, it has projected that the TMC is likely to win 128-138 Assembly seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is the main challenger to the Banerjee-led outfit, is likely to bag 138-148 seats.

In 2016, Mamata Banerjee's TMC retained its hold over the 294-seat assembly bagging (211) seats.

IndiaToday-Axis had predicted a clean sweep for the TMC with 233-253 seats, while Today's Chanakya was closest to the actual numbers with its 210; C-Voter stuck to 167 seats and ABP News-Nielsen had given Didi's team 163 seats.