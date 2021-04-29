Republic CNX Exit Poll predicts advantage BJP in West Bengal

YouTube
    New Delhi, Apr 29: An exit poll condiucted by Republic-CNX Poll predicts BJP win over TMC in West Bengal. According to the Republic-CNX Poll, it has projected that the TMC is likely to win 128-138 Assembly seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is the main challenger to the Banerjee-led outfit, is likely to bag 138-148 seats.

    Mmata Banerjee

    In 2016, Mamata Banerjee's TMC retained its hold over the 294-seat assembly bagging (211) seats.

    IndiaToday-Axis had predicted a clean sweep for the TMC with 233-253 seats, while Today's Chanakya was closest to the actual numbers with its 210; C-Voter stuck to 167 seats and ABP News-Nielsen had given Didi's team 163 seats.

