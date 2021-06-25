Report on oxygen utilisation: What APP and BJP are sparring over

New Delhi, June 25: A war of words broke out between the BJP and AAP over an interim report by a Supreme Court appointed panel to conduct an oxygen audit in Delhi. The report indicted the Delhi government over the gross discrepancy in recording the medical requirement of medical oxygen by its hospitals.

The report also said that the demand was inflated ore than five times of its actual consumption between April 29 and May 10. Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that the Supreme Court set up an oxygen audit committee. We spoke to members of the committee. They said that they have not approved or signed any report till now. Then what report is it? Where has it come from? I challenge the BJP to get a report which has been signed and approved by the oxygen audit committee.

The BJP however hit back and said that it is unbelievable to see that Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi government politicised oxygen supply when Covid was at its peak. This is such petty politics. The data presented by Oxygen Audit Committee in the report is shocking."

BJP leader Sambit Patra said that the demand for four times more oxygen was made by the Delhi government, due to which the oxygen tankers remained on the road. Had this oxygen been used in other states, many lives could have been saved. This is a heinous crime committed by Arvind Kejriwal Ji.

