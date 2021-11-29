YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Repealing of farm laws without discussion shows govt 'terrified': Rahul Gandhi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 28: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the repealing of the three farm laws without debate shows that the government is ''terrified'' of having a discussion and knows that it has done something wrong.

    Repealing of farm laws without discussion shows govt terrified: Rahul Gandhi

    After Parliament passed 'The Farm Laws Repeal Bill' to rescind the three contentious agri laws against which farmers have been protesting for over a year, Gandhi told reporters his party had predicted that the government will have to take back the farm laws as it knew that the ''power of three-four crony capitalists cannot withstand the strength of farmers and labourers''.

    He said the repeal of the laws is a success of farmers and also of the country.

    ''What is unfortunate is how the bills have been repealed, without any discussion, without any conversation. We wanted to have a discussion about forces behind these bills because these bills do not just reflect the view of the prime minister, these bills reflect the forces behind the prime minister and that is what we wanted to discuss,'' Gandhi said.

    ''We wanted to discuss MSP (issue), we wanted to discuss the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, we wanted to discuss the 700 farmers who died in this agitation and unfortunately that discussion has not been allowed,'' the former Congress chief said.

    It is a reflection of the fact that this government is ''terrified'' of having these discussions and ''wants to hide''.

    What is the point of Parliament if discussions are not allowed, he said.

    More RAHUL GANDHI News  

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi winter session

    Story first published: Monday, November 29, 2021, 15:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 29, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X