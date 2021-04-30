YouTube
    journalist coronavirus passes away

    Renowned television journalist Rohit Sardana succumbs to COVID-19

    New Delhi, Apr 30: Renowned television journalist, Rohit Sardana passed away due to COVID-19 on Friday.

    The editor-in-chief of Zee News, Sudhir Chaudhary informed about the untimely death in a tweet.

    Sardana had a long and successful association with Zee Media. The news has left the media world in a state of shock. He had left Zee and joined Aaj Tok in 2017 and since then he hosted the show Dangal.

    He had on Zee News hosted the popular show, 'Taal Thok Ke.' He was a recipient of the 2018 Ganesh Vidyarthi Puraskar Award.

    Civil Aviation Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri took to Twitter and said, He was retweeting people's appeals for help till yesterday & today he is gone. Deeply shocked & saddened to hear about the passing of the young & spirited journalist Sh Rohit Sardana.

    Condolences to his family & friends. Om Shanti.

    Story first published: Friday, April 30, 2021, 13:55 [IST]
