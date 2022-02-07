YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Budget 2022-23
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Remember the "sins of the Congress" while casting vote: PM Modi to Uttarakhand voters

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Dehradun, Feb 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday targeted Congress in the virtual rally, saying the upcoming Assembly election in Uttarakhand is a fight between those who created the state and those who "conspired to block its creation".

    Remember the sins of the Congress while casting vote: PM Modi to Uttarakhand voters

    Addressing the rally in Haridwar virtually, he accused the previous Congress governments in Uttarakhand and at the Centre of not allowing development in the state as it was "created against the party's wishes".

    Modi termed the previous Congress dispensations in the state and at the Centre as "double-brake" governments. Non-implementation of the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway line during the Congress rule is a burning example of their "anti-development approach", he alleged.

    "The Congress has committed the sin of throttling the dreams of Uttarakhand. The people of the state will not forgive it." Modi appealed to the people to remember the "sins of the Congress" while casting their vote on February 14.

    Vote for a "double-engine" government under the young leadership of Pushkar Singh Dhami so that the big development projects go on uninterrupted, he urged the people. PTI

    More CONGRESS News  

    Read more about:

    congress narendra modi uttarakhand election 2022 Assembly elections 2022

    Story first published: Monday, February 7, 2022, 16:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 7, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X