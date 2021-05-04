Remdesivir production increased to 10.5 million a month: Minister

Woman alleges Noida Chief Medical Officer told her she would be jailed if she came again for remdesivir

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 04: The production of Remdesivir has reached has increased to 10.5 million a month.

The Remdesivir, an anti malarial drug is being used to treat symptoms of COVID-19 cases. Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya said that the production of Remdesivir is being increased at a rapid pace in the country. In few days, India has achieved 3 times the production capacity of Remdesivir. It will too be able too meet the growing demand. Production has gone up fro 37 lakh on April 12 2021 to 1.05 crore on May 4 2021, the minister said.

"The Government of India continues with its relentless efforts to fight Corona," he also added.

Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the demand for Remdesivir has increased in various parts of the country. Several cases of hoarding and black-marketing of the drug have also been reported.