Religious and spiritual leaders posing threat to BJP in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi, Nov 3: Political battleground in Madhya Pradesh is witnessing several fringe players trying to come to the fore but will they be able to make any mark or not could only be told after elections of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly are over.

Many religious and spiritual leaders are at the loggerhead with the government just before the Assembly elections in the state. One more religious and spiritual gurus have jumped into the election bandwagon in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh where elections are scheduled for November 28, 2018, he is known as computer Baba.

Known as Pandokhar Sarkar among his follower, saint Gurusharan Sharma is planning to field at least 50 candidates under Sanjhi Virasat Party in Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. Sharma said, "Our party will come to poll arena with the agenda of providing reservation on the economic basis to all casts, accusing Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Bharatiya Janata Party government for pathetic condition of cow in the state. He also ignored my suggestion on the issue of protecting Indian culture."

On being asked that why religious and spiritual leaders are jumping into the elections, he said that that it is a historical fact that whenever there are injustice and atrocity against common people sages and saints jumped into politics and played an important role.

There are some more religious leaders in the elections in Madhya Pradesh. Computer Baba and preacher Devaki Nandan Thakur is one such famous religious and spiritual leader who is active in Madhya Pradesh elections at different levels. However, he had to pay the price for such an activity. He is actually running a campaign to unite saints against the ruling BJP in the state.

The Vaishnav saint has been thrown out of Digamber Akhara due to this activity that he had joined electoral politics by doing party politics he had demeaned the respect of the saints.