    Religion can’t be an excuse to add population boom: Naqvi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 13: Former Union minister for minority affairs and senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi joined the debate on population control and said that population explosion is a problem that affects the entire country.

    BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

    He said that measures taken by most countries of the world to control population have yielded positive results. The people of these countries supported their governments and administrations in efforts to control population explosion, Naqvi also added.

    Some people want to create unlimited problems on the pretext of Allah's mercy on the issue of population Naqvi said in an apparent jibe at Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rehman Barq who had said that giving birth to a child is up to the Almighty.

    Population explosion is a problem of the entire country and not a religion. Increasing the problem by making religion a security cover is not in the interest of the country or society, the former Union minister also added.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 13, 2022, 14:49 [IST]
    X