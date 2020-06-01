Relief to farmers: Govt extends crop loan repayment till August

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 01: Union agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar said that the deadline for farmers to repay their loans has been extended to August.

The cabinet also took some important decisions regarding MSMEs, farm sector-thereby enabling them to reap maximum benefits under the 'Atma-Nirbhar-Bharat' scheme. This was the first meeting of the Union Cabinet after the central government entered into its second year in office.

The Union Cabinet on Monday provided a huge relief to the farmers by raising the MSP for Kharif by 50 to 83 per cent.

The announcement comes two days after the government marked the first anniversary of its second term in the office. It holds importance amid coronavirus pandemic has affected almost everyone in the country.