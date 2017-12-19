Lakshadweep: PM Modi reviews situation in Cyclone Ockhi-hit areas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a review meeting in Lakshadweep on the aftermath of Cyclone Ockhi.

The review meeting was attended several officials of the state and the central government and the top represnsatives of various agencies involved in the relief and rescue work.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met families of victims affected by #CycloneOckhi in #Lakshadweep's Kavaratti pic.twitter.com/Nbgb1Cne1N — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2017

PM Modi will visit Kavaratti, Kanyakumari, and Thiruvananthapuram, where he'll review the status of relief operations, according to official sources. Modi would get a first-hand report from some of the fishermen affected by cyclone Ockhi.

After arriving in Mangalore yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday left for Lakshadweep to visit areas affected by the Cyclone Ockhi and to review the relief and rescue operations being carried out by various agencies.

"Leaving for Mangaluru, Karnataka. Tomorrow, I will visit Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala and extensively review the situation that has arisen due to #CycloneOckhi. I will meet cyclone victims, fishermen, farmers, officials and public representatives," the Prime Minister tweeted last night.

Since #CycloneOckhi struck, Centre has been monitoring the situation round the clock and ensuring proper rescue and relief operations. We have been working closely with the Governments of the affected states. We stand shoulder to shoulder with all those affected by the cyclone. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2017

He will also meet officials and public representatives, and victims, including fishermen and farmer delegations.

On December 11, Congress President Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi, requesting to declare a comprehensive special financial package for the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshwadeep to undertake rehabilitation in the wake of the cyclone.

OneIndia News