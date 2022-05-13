YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Relief from heatwave soon? Monsoon 2022 set to arrive in Kerala on May 27

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 13: Southwest monsoon, considered the lifeline of India's agri-based economy, is likely to bring first showers to Kerala by May 27, earlier than the normal onset date, the weather office announced on Friday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The normal onset date for monsoon over Kerala is June 1.

    "This year, the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala is likely to be earlier than the normal date of onset. The monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be on May 27 with a model error of four days," India Meteorological Department (IMD) said

    The early arrival of the southwest monsoon comes at a time when parts of north-west India are experiencing extremely high maximum temperatures.

      Heatwave conditions are abating in most parts of India, says IMD | Indian summer | Oneindia News

      Monsoon is likely to make early onset over Andaman and Nicobar Islands by May 15, the weather office said.

      Comments

      More WEATHER News  

      Read more about:

      weather monsoon

      Story first published: Friday, May 13, 2022, 18:10 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 13, 2022
      For Daily Alerts
      Best Deals and Discounts
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X