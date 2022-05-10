YouTube
    Relief for Tajinder Bagga: HC says no arrest till July 5

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 10: BJP leader Tajinder Bagga was granted relief by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday. The court said that he cannot be arrested by the police till July 5.

    A case was filed against him over an alleged threat to Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal. Last week a massive controversy had broken out after the Punjab Police arrested Bagga from his residence in Delhi.

    BJP leader Tajinder Bagga
    BJP leader Tajinder Bagga

    The Punjab Police who were taking Bagga to Punjab were stopped by the cops in Haryana based on a request made by the Delhi Police who had registered a case of abduction. He was handed over to the Delhi Police later on.

    The BJP and slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said that this was a case of political vendetta.

    The AAP however hit back stating that the arrest took place as Bagga had failed to join the investigation.

    On Saturday the High Court had stayed his arrest till Tuesday following a midnight hearing. The High Court was moved after the local court issued an arrest warrant against him.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 13:14 [IST]
