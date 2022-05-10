NCM seeks report from Punjab chief secy over Bagga 'not allowed' to wear turban during arrest

NCM seeks report within seven days over Tajinder Bagga 'not allowed' turban during arrest

Relief for Tajinder Bagga: HC says no arrest till July 5

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 10: BJP leader Tajinder Bagga was granted relief by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday. The court said that he cannot be arrested by the police till July 5.

A case was filed against him over an alleged threat to Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal. Last week a massive controversy had broken out after the Punjab Police arrested Bagga from his residence in Delhi.

The Punjab Police who were taking Bagga to Punjab were stopped by the cops in Haryana based on a request made by the Delhi Police who had registered a case of abduction. He was handed over to the Delhi Police later on.

The BJP and slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said that this was a case of political vendetta.

The AAP however hit back stating that the arrest took place as Bagga had failed to join the investigation.

On Saturday the High Court had stayed his arrest till Tuesday following a midnight hearing. The High Court was moved after the local court issued an arrest warrant against him.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 13:14 [IST]