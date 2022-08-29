Reliance AGM 2022: All you need to know about JioAirFiber

YouTube
    Mumbai, Aug 29: At the 45th Annual General Meeting, Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm announced JioAirFiber. "An even more exciting possibility of Jio 5G is the ultra-high-speed fixed-broadband. Since you get fiber-like speeds over the air without any wires, we are calling it JioAirFiber. With JioAirFiber, it will be really easy to quickly connect your home or office to gigabit-speed internet."

    All you need to know about JioAirFiber

    • Jio 5G gives ultra-high fiber-like speed over the air without any wires. We are calling it JioAirFiber. With JioAirFiber, it will be real easy to quickly connect your home or office to Gigabit-speed Internet: Akash Ambani
    • Thanks to Gigabit speed of JioAirFiber, we can deliver multiple video streams, showing multiple camera angles at same time and that too in ultra-high definition, and we can dynamically choose which camera angle we want to focus on: Akash Ambani
    • No upfront investments, no upgrades. A super-affordable way to bring the power of a PC, even multiple PCs, to every Indian home and business: Kiran Thomas, President, RIL

    Story first published: Monday, August 29, 2022, 14:56 [IST]
    X