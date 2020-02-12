  • search
Trending Auto Expo 2020 LIVE
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rejection of mercy petition in Nirbhaya case challenged by killer

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 12: One of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, Vinay Sharma, approached the Supreme Court challenging the rejection of his mercy petition by the President.

    Sharma, through his counsel A P Singh, has also sought commutation of death sentence to life imprisonment.

    File photo of Vinay Sharma
    File photo of Vinay Sharma

    President Ram Nath Kovind had on February 1 rejected the clemency plea of Vinay.

    Nirbhaya: Tihar authorities can seek fresh death warrants says SC

    The trial court had on January 31 stayed "till further orders" execution of the four convicts in the case -- Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31), who are lodged in Tihar Jail.

    More MERCY PETITION News

    Read more about:

    mercy petition rejected supreme court president nirbhaya gang rape

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 7:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 12, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X