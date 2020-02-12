Rejection of mercy petition in Nirbhaya case challenged by killer

New Delhi, Feb 12: One of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, Vinay Sharma, approached the Supreme Court challenging the rejection of his mercy petition by the President.

Sharma, through his counsel A P Singh, has also sought commutation of death sentence to life imprisonment.

President Ram Nath Kovind had on February 1 rejected the clemency plea of Vinay.

The trial court had on January 31 stayed "till further orders" execution of the four convicts in the case -- Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31), who are lodged in Tihar Jail.