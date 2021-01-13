Rehman a.k.a Dr Brave developed Laser Guided Anti-Tank Missile application for ISIS

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 13: In its chargesheet against a medical doctor accused of furthering the cause of the Islamic State, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said that the accused had used his knowledge to develop applications for the outfit.

The NIA charged Abdur Rehman alias Dr. Brave and said that he had furthered the ideology and and activities of the ISIS in connivance with co-accused Jahanazib Sami and others to commit subversive and anti-national activities in India.

It may be recalled that the NIA had filed a chargesheet earlier against Sami, Hina Bashir Begh, Sadiya Anwar Shaikh and Nabeel Sidekick Khatri.

The case was initially registered by the special cell of the Delhi Police following the arrest of Sami and his wife Hina from Okhla Vihar on March 8 2020. They were accused of being affiliated with the ISIS and were planning anti national activities on Indian soil. The NIA took over the case 12 days later.

The NIA then arrested Rahman on August 17 2020 from Bangalore. As a student of MBBS at the Bangalore Medical College, he got radicalised by listening to the online lectures of Islamic preachers, including Anwar Awlaki.

Subsequently, he came into contact with other radicalised youth and travelled to Syria in December, 2013 and participated in various terrorist activities of ISIS. After his return to India he continued to remain associated with the ideology of ISIS. Utilising his knowledge of Ophthalmic Lasers and Medical Science, he made efforts to develop applications for medical and military requirements of ISIS.

He was in regular touch with ISIS terrorists located abroad as well as in India. He kept in touch with Sami through Threema, a secure messaging platform. He had achieved significant progress in developing a medical application for treatment of ISIS terrorists and also a Laser Guided Anti-Tank Missile application for controlling the trajectory of the missiles for enhancing their effectiveness for furthering the cause of ISIS, the NIA also said.