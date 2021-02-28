'Regret not learning Tamil': PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he regrets not learning the world's ancient language Tamil, over the years.

Addressing 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, PM Modi said that in the run-up to the programme, one listener Aparna Reddy asked him if there was something he missed out on during these long years as Chief Minister and Prime Minister.

"In run up to Mann Ki Baat, I was asked if there was something I missed out on during these long years as chief minister and prime minister. I feel -- it is a regret of sorts that I could not make enough efforts to learn the world's oldest language Tamil," Modi said.

"I did not learn Tamil. It is such a beautiful language, which is popular all over the world," the Prime Minister added.

"India is the land of many such languages that are symbols of its culture and pride," he added.

'Mann Ki Baat': Self-reliance invokes national spirit, says PM Modi

He shared two video clips of a guided tour of the Statue of Unity Kevadia in Gujarat in Sanskrit and another of a cricket commentary at a match in Varanasi in Sanskrit.

He added that there are more than 15 guides in Kevadiya, who guide people in fluent Sanskrit about the monument.

"This is a cricket commentary being done in Sanskrit. In Varanasi, a cricket tournament is held among Sanskrit colleges. These colleges are - Shastharth College, Swami Vedanti Ved Vidyapeeth, Sri Brahma Veda Vidyalaya and International Chandramouli Charitable Trust. Commentary is also done in Sanskrit during the matches of this tournament. I just played for you a very small part of that commentary. Not only this, in this tournament, players and commentators are seen in the traditional attire," the Prime Minister added.