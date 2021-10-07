Redheemaa took the Bold moves from Maldives Photoshoot

News

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

The year 2021 about to end with a twist as the sensational figure, Ridhimaa Gupta aka Redheemaa has returned to the screens and decided to slay the arena with her looks. Recently Ridhimaa was seen in a bold photoshoot in Maldives and that stay was one of her most anticipated ones. She not only donned those looks in yellow bikini to the most but she even had paparazzi following her. She flaunted her tattoo which stated "Every thing happens for a reason", true that. That stay of hers in Maldives had to do with something related to her new projects with big banner houses and Ridhima has finally decided to break her silence by sharing her routine.

This year has shown thrown many obstacles over the period of time due to the pandemic but nonetheless this has not stopped Ridhimaa in her path to success. All her hard work comes from her parents' teaching

Coming from a middle class family Ridhimaa has come a long way and has faced many difficulties on her way to stardom. Now that she has finally started working on the tracks of her dreams Ridhimaa has had many ups and downs.

Nonetheless this hasn't been something for her to give up on. She still has a lot of roads to cover and a plethora of achievements to receive but her constant efforts and regular polishing of work profiles have surely helped a lot in her virtuosities. Her relentless knacks of handling hecklers have many head over toes for her.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, October 7, 2021, 15:43 [IST]