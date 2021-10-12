Why is there so much hatred against farmers: Arvind Kejriwal slams PM on Lakhimpur Kheri incident

'Red Light on, Gaadi off' initiative to begin from Oct 18: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Oct 12: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged Delhiites to help bring down pollution in the city by giving up vehicle use once in a week and turning off engines of vehicles at red lights.

He also noted that pollution caused locally was in safe limit but stubble burning in other states was increasing it.

While addressing media, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, ''We had started the 'Red Light on, Gaadi off' initiative last year. This will begin again from 18th October, as soon as you stop at a Red signal, turn down the engines of your vehicle. You can begin today itself, though it'll be formally launched on 18th''.

The chief minister said that it is high time that Delhiites took responsibility to bring pollution down.

''We should decide to not take out our vehicle at least once a week and travel on the metro, bus, or share vehicle with others.Experts say that if we do this, pollution can be brought down and fuel can be saved,'' Kejriwal said.

Experts say keeping vehicle engines off at red lights could save Rs 250 crore and reduce pollution by 13-20 percent, he said.

He also urged people to use public transport or car pool to avoid use of their own vehicle at least once in a week.

People should also become eyes and ears of the Delhi government by reporting incidents of pollution like garbage burning so that it could be checked, he added.

''If you've not downloaded Green Delhi app, do it. If you see pollution anywhere in Delhi -a truck causing air pollution, any industry that's causing pollution, waste being burnt- you can complain through the app. Our team will reach the spot &stop the source of pollution,'' Delhi CM further said.

Every year, Delhi grapples with severe smog around October and November due to stubble burning, vehicular pollution and biomass burning, among other factors.

Under this Red Light On, Gaadi off, govt officials from the transport department, environmental volunteers and traffic police will urge drivers to switch off their vehicles while waiting for the traffic light to turn green.