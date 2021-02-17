Red Fort violence: Car AC mechanic arrested

YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 17: A car AC mechanic has been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the Red Fort violence during the tractor parade on Republic Day, the police said.

    Maninder Singh was arrested from near a bus stop in north west Delhi's Pitampura on Tuesday. Two swords were recovered. A video that was examined by the police showed Singh was seen swinging his swords at the Red Fort and that incited the gathering there to cause more mayhem. Pramod Kushwaha, deputy commissioner of Delhi (Special Cell) said.

    "He was a regular visitor to the Singhu border protest site and was motivated by speeches made by leaders there," the officer also said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 17, 2021, 11:10 [IST]
