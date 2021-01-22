Recent victory by Indian cricket team has a message for the youth: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 22: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has said that biggest transformation with regard to Aatmnirbhar Bharat is in the realm of instinct, action and reaction which is in sync with the mood of today's youth. He was addressing the 18th Convocation of Tezpur University, Assam today through video conferencing.

The Prime Minister elaborated on the concept of Aatmnirbhar Abhiyan. He explained while this movement is about change in resources, physical infrastructure, technology and economic and strategic might, the biggest transformation is in the realm of instinct, action and reaction which is in sync with the mood of today's youth.

The Prime Minister said today's young India has a distinctive way of taking on challenges. He used the recent performance of the young Indian cricket team in Australia to illustrate his point. The Indian cricket team faced so many challenges.

They suffered crushing defeat yet recovered equally fast and won the next match. The Players showed determination despite injuries. They took the challenge head on and looked for fresh solutions instead of getting frustrated by difficult conditions. There were inexperienced players but their morale was high and they grabbed the opportunity given to them. They overpowered a better team with their talent and temperament.

The Prime Minister stressed that this stellar performance of our players is important not just from the point of view of the sports field. Shri Modi listed important life lessons from the performance. First, we should have faith and confidence in our ability; second, a positive mindset begets positive results.

Third and most important lesson, said the Prime Minister, is - if one is facing two options, one safe and the other is an option of a difficult victory, one must surely explore the option of victory. There is no harm in occasional failure and one should not refrain from taking the risks. We need to be proactive and fearless. If we overcome the fear of failure and unnecessary pressure, we will emerge fearless. This new India, confident and dedicated to goals, is evident not only in the cricket field, all of you are part of this picture, the Prime Minister told the Students.