Received 6 lakh cheque from muslims as damage compensation: UP govt

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Dec 27: The Uttar Pradesh government has said that the Muslim community in western Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr have handed the district administration a cheque of over Rs 6 lakh as damage compensation during protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Bulandshahr district magistrate Ravindra Kumar said a group of Muslims met him after offering namaz on Friday and handed over a demand draft of Rs 627,507.

The Muslim leaders also attached a letter with the demand draft in which they expressed grief over the incident and said that they were peaceful people and never indulged in violence.

"It was good that the matter was disposed of peacefully instead of initiating government procedure for recovery," said the magistrate.

On Dec 20, protests against the amended citizenship law in Bulandshahr turned violent, leading to damage of public property.

The police have registered three First Information Reports, naming 22 people for the violence and another 800 unnamed people.