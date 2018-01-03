Rebellion in AAP, Kumar Vishwas says he has been punished for speaking the truth

Kumar Vishwas lashes out at Arvind Kejriwal, says punished for speaking the truth | Oneindia News

Kumar Vishwas on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over AAP's Rajya Sabha nominees and said that he was punished for speaking the truth.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said that Sanjay Singh, Narayan Das Gupta and Sushil Gupta would be the three people it will nominate for Rajya Sabha.

Speaking to the media, Viswas, in a sarcastic jibe, said, "Thank you for this...I am grateful to all my supporters across the country...I thank Arvind ji for choosing them."

Among the three, Sanjay Singh's name was almost confirmed. Singh has been campaign committee in-charge in three elections but has never contested one. Born in 1972 in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Singh was an activist before joining AAP.

The AAP had last year approached former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan in this regard but he declined the offer. There were reports that the party talked to former Chief Justice of India TS Thakur who also did not agree to it.

Elections for three Rajya Sabha seats from Delhi is set to be held on January 16. The AAP, which has a huge majority in the Delhi Assembly, is likely to win all the three seats.

The last date to file nominations for the three Rajya Sabha seats is January 5.

OneIndia News