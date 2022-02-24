Reason for Russia-Ukraine War: Explained in 10 points

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Feb 24: Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions, warning other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen". Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine's democratically elected government.

So, why has Russia waged war against Ukraine? Explained in 10 points

Ukraine has become the bone of contention between Washington and Moscow. Russia wants the West to keep Ukraine and other former Soviet nations out of NATO, halt weapons deployments near Russian borders and roll back forces from Eastern Europe. Ukraine wants to join the NATO which has not gone well with Russia. Russia thinks if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO, the group would move closer to Russia's borders. If Ukraine joins NATO, it is eligible to get support from the group's members in case of external attacks. So, Russia believes Ukraine could attempt to take back Crimea if it joins NATO. Putin too expressed his concerns in this regard recetly. Hence, Russia demands West to stay out of Ukraine as Putin wants to restore Moscow's influence throughout the post-Soviet space. Moreover, after the collapse of Soviet Union, Russia lost control of 14 former republics including Ukraine. Putin considers this as tragic as both countries shared a single "historic and spiritual space". The Russian President demands guarantees from the West and Ukraine that it will not join and that Ukraine demilitarise and become a neutral state.

Story first published: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 12:06 [IST]