Real Estate clients expect an enhanced value offering opines ace entrepreneur Pace Morby

Converting 1 in every 22 leads is not an easy task, as one would agree, but Pace Morby begs to differ. His name is lauded in the real estate business as one of entrepreneurial success. Attributing his success to many unique factors, Pace Morby elaborates on a few crucial ones. He believes that enhancing value propositions for clients goes a long way in building a good rapport with them and clinching deals.

Touching upon the key contributors to success, Pace Morby enumerates the first ones as - the art of storytelling. He says instant connections with clients are built when you have a story to tell. You can engage and captivate them. By using anecdotes Pace gets the seller to participate better. For example, if the seller is not willing to share the price he expects, Pace is quick to inform them about the possible negative repercussions using examples to illustrate his point. Once when a seller was unwilling to quote a price, he impressed upon him that the offer price by a buyer could probably be much lower than his expectation. The client then understood the point being made and promptly quoted an expected price.

The next important factor in the success story of Pace Morgan is the use of social media power to his advantage. He has used Facebook and Instagram very effectively to reach out to a wide section of his audience. He has acquired clients through his social media posts and gained credibility with the before and after posts of his construction activity. His followers get a feel of reality through his posts. He posts authentic content on his social media that creates high engagement with his followers. Another unique factor that has contributed to his success is his creative financing strategy.

Pace Morgan is of the firm opinion that the modern-day real estate client is well informed, educated and aware. New strategies and new value propositions must be constantly worked upon to acquire and maintain a good and loyal customer base.

