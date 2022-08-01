‘Ready to withdraw suspension if..’: Prahlad Joshi

YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 01: The government is willing to revoke the suspension of Opposition MP's, if they give assurance in the house that they will not come with placards, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said on Monday.

    "We have many bills to pass but unfortunately, the house is getting adjourned. If the Leader of Congress Parliamentary Party gives assurance in the house that MPs will not come with placards, then, we are ready to withdraw suspension," he said.

    Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi
    "Inspite of that, the Opposition is not cooperating, which means they are running away from the discussion of price rise. If the Opposition is really interested, they should allow the house to function normally," Joshi added.

    "Either Opposition MPs should express regret about whatever they have done or their leader should ensure that they won't bring placards which are against the rules. In that case, the govt is ready to move the motion to revoke the suspension of MPs," said Union min Piyush Goyal.

    Four Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, TN Prathapan and S Jothimani were suspended last Monday for the rest of the session for protests and carrying placards inside the House.

    Lok Sabha proceedings have been disrupted mostly due to the opposition protests, seeking a discussion on price rise and GST rate hike on some food items, even since the Monsoon Session began on July 18.

    X