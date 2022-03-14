YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ready to take more steps to curb fuel prices: Hardeep Puri

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 14: Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh on Monday assured that the government is ready to take more steps to curb petrol, diesel prices.

    Hardeep Singh Puri
    Hardeep Singh Puri

    Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Puri said "I have the comparative data for the USA, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Sri Lanka & India. In all those countries, the price of petrol during this representative period has gone up by 50%, 55%, 58%, 55%. In India, it has gone up only by 5%: Petroleum and Natural Gas HS Puri.

    "When we saw that relief needs to be provided to consumers, PM slashed rates on 5th Nov 2021. We took some steps and ready to take more...9 states didn't do it. Taxation is only one aspect, we've to provide relief to consumers at point of consumption," he added.

    In the international markets, on escalating tensions, oil prices have again moved higher with Brent crude at $112 per barrel. However, fuel prices in India since the completion of assembly elections have held steady and are expected to rise soon.

    The government, considering the larger interest of consumers and OMCs is expected to reduce taxes on fuel by a margin. As per reports, OMCs which till now absorbed the cost will begin to hike fuel rates next week.

    Fuel rates in the country have remained constant for the longest run in the run up to elections in the country.Now with the international crude prices gaining amid geo-political tensions, the prospect of Indian basket of crude averaging more than $100 per barrel for a long period looms large.

    More PETROL PRICES News  

    Read more about:

    petrol prices hardeep singh puri

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X