YouTube
  • search
Trending Agnipath Political Crisis in Maharashtra Coronavirus Web-Stories Fake News Buster Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ready to step down as CM: Key takeaways from Uddhav Thackeray's address | Top points

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Jun 22: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that he is 'ready to resign' from his post. Addressing a Facebook live, he expressed his dismay over his 'own people' turning against him and stated that he is ready to tender his resignation if that is what the MLAs want. Here are key takeaways from the CM's speech:

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray
    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

    Key takeaways from Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's address

    Addressing the state via Facebook Live as the crisis engulfs his government, Uddhav Thackeray said If any MLA wants me to not continue as the CM, I am ready to take all my belongings from Versha Bungalow (official residence of the CM) to Matoshri. But when my own people (MLAs) don't want me what I can say. If they had something against me, what was the need of saying all this in Surat, they could have come here and said this to my face, says Uddhav Thackeray.

    Some of the MLAs who had fled to Gujarat and then Assam under the leadership of Eknath Shinde had been taken forcibly. Earlier today at least two Sena MLAs - Kailas Patel and Nitin Deshmukh - said they had 'escaped' from the rebel group and returned to the party fold.

    Under-fire Uddhav Thackeray also threw down a challenge to the rebel MLAs, demanding they tell him - in as many words - that he must step down as chief minister. "If any MLA wants me to not continue as the CM, I am ready to take all my belongings from Varsha (the Maha CM's official residence) to Matoshri (the Thackeray family home)," he said.

    Sharad Pawar and Kamal Nath phoned me saying they want me to continue as Chief Minister

    When all 3 parties came together in 2019, Sharad Pawar told me that I had to take the responsibility of CM post. I didn't even prior experience. But I took the responsibility. Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi helped me a lot, they kept their faith in me, says Uddhav Thackeray

    I am not afraid of any challenge as long as the common shiv sainiks are with me, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

    If any MLA wants me to not continue as the CM, I am ready to take all my belongings from Versha Bungalow (official residence of the CM) to Matoshri, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

    Getting calls from MLAs who have gone with Eknath Shinde; they are claiming that they were forcibly taken away.

    Shiv Sena can't be separated from Hindutva.

    Comments

    More UDDHAV THACKERAY News  

    Read more about:

    uddhav thackeray maharashtra chief minister maharashtra political crisis resignation shiv sena

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 18:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 22, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X