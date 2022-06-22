Ready to resign: CM Uddhav Thackeray says 'When my own people don't want me...'

Ready to step down as CM: Key takeaways from Uddhav Thackeray's address | Top points

Mumbai, Jun 22: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that he is 'ready to resign' from his post. Addressing a Facebook live, he expressed his dismay over his 'own people' turning against him and stated that he is ready to tender his resignation if that is what the MLAs want. Here are key takeaways from the CM's speech:

Key takeaways from Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's address

Addressing the state via Facebook Live as the crisis engulfs his government, Uddhav Thackeray said If any MLA wants me to not continue as the CM, I am ready to take all my belongings from Versha Bungalow (official residence of the CM) to Matoshri. But when my own people (MLAs) don't want me what I can say. If they had something against me, what was the need of saying all this in Surat, they could have come here and said this to my face, says Uddhav Thackeray.

Some of the MLAs who had fled to Gujarat and then Assam under the leadership of Eknath Shinde had been taken forcibly. Earlier today at least two Sena MLAs - Kailas Patel and Nitin Deshmukh - said they had 'escaped' from the rebel group and returned to the party fold.

Under-fire Uddhav Thackeray also threw down a challenge to the rebel MLAs, demanding they tell him - in as many words - that he must step down as chief minister. "If any MLA wants me to not continue as the CM, I am ready to take all my belongings from Varsha (the Maha CM's official residence) to Matoshri (the Thackeray family home)," he said.

Sharad Pawar and Kamal Nath phoned me saying they want me to continue as Chief Minister

When all 3 parties came together in 2019, Sharad Pawar told me that I had to take the responsibility of CM post. I didn't even prior experience. But I took the responsibility. Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi helped me a lot, they kept their faith in me, says Uddhav Thackeray

I am not afraid of any challenge as long as the common shiv sainiks are with me, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Getting calls from MLAs who have gone with Eknath Shinde; they are claiming that they were forcibly taken away.

Shiv Sena can't be separated from Hindutva.

