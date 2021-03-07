Ready to amend farm laws: Tomar

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 07: Narendra Singh Tomar, once again said that the government is ready to amend the three farm laws. The Union Agriculture Minister said that the farm laws would be amended amidst the protests that have been on since the past 100 days.

He however made it clear that the proposal by the government does not mean that there are discrepancies in these reform laws.

Tomar said that the laws passed by Parliament will boost investment and are also in the interest of the farmers.

None are ready to talk on how these protests are in favour of the farmers he said. He also attacked the opposition parties which are supporting the protests and added that if there is disagreement in democracy, it should not harm the nation.