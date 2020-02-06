RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.15 per cent

India

New Delhi,Feb 06: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.15 per cent amid economic slowdown.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) led by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The central bank retained GDP growth at 5 per cent for 2019-20 and pegged it at 6 per cent for the next fiscal.

'Economic activity remains subdued and the few indicators that have moved up recently are yet to gain traction in a more broad-based manner. Given the evolving growth-inflation dynamics, the MPC felt it appropriate to maintain status quo," the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said.

The six-member committee voted unanimously to hold rates, but also said that there is "policy space available for further action".

Earlier, RBI had in December last year kept interest rates unchanged after five consecutive cuts.

with PTI inputs