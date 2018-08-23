  • search

RBI Grade-B exam to be conducted again due to Kerala floods

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Aug 23: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said it will once again conduct exams for the direct recruitment of Grade-B officers in Kerala due to the floods.

    The RBI services board had conducted the phase I/ paper 1 of examination for recruiting Grade-B officers on August 16.

    RBI Grade-B exam to be conducted again due to Kerala floods
    Representational Image

    But due to the widespread floods in Kerala, attendance in some of the centres in the state was low.

    Following representations from aspirants requesting for an opportunity to reappear for the exam in light of the conditions in the state, "the board has decided to conduct another examination at a few centres in selected cities in Kerala for the benefit of the candidates who could not appear in the examination held on August 16 due in the flood-ravaged state", RBI said in a statement.

    The date of examination will be announced shortly once the logistics are in place and the details of the examination will be emailed to eligible candidates, it added.

    But it also said that the candidates who had appeared in the August 16 exams will not be eligible to appear in this examination.

    Accordingly, the date for Phase-II/Paper-II and III examination, scheduled for September 6-7, will be rescheduled and the revised dates of examination will be notified separately.

    Read more about:

    reserve bank of india examination kerala floods

    Story first published: Thursday, August 23, 2018, 8:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 23, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue