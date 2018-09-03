RBI employees withdraw strike, banks to remain open on Sept 4, 5

New Delhi, Sep 3: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) employee unions on Monday withdrew their two-day mass casual leave planned for September 4-5 after the bank management sought "some time" to consider their demands.

The two-day mass casual leave on September 4 and 5 called by the United Forum of Reserve Bank Officers and Employees (UFRBOE) has been deferred after discussion with the bank management, the union said Monday.

"Consequent to series of meetings between top management of Reserve Bank of India with unions, the forum has decided to defer the programme of mass casual leave scheduled on September 4 and 5 to first week of January, 2019 in response to the bank's request to give some more time to resolve the demands," a UFRBOE statement said.

The mass casual leave programme was likely to have paralysed operations of the central bank and other major lenders across the country.

UFRBOE had called the mass casual leave on September 4 and 5 demanding an option for contributory provident fund (CPF) retainers to switch over to the pension scheme, and grant of the additional provident fund (APF) to those recruited in the bank from 2012.

The forum had threatened that if the issue lingers then they would resort to flash strike for two days.

Last week, a viral message on Whatsapp said that banks will remain closed for six days, creating a lot of confusion among the public.

The banks will remain open on Thursday and Friday as both are regular working days. However, banks will remain closed on September 8th, being second Saturday of the month, and Sunday being weekly off.