    Ravindranath or Vaithilingam: The rift that cost AIADMK a berth in Modi government

    New Delhi, May 31: Till the very last minute, there were reports that O P Ravindranath, the son of Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister, O Panneerselvam would be sworn in as a minister.

    The exclusion of OPR means that the AIADMK is the only ally of the NDA not to have found a berth in the Modi government. There was suspense on OPR till late evening on Thursday. He intact said that he was hopeful of getting a call, but did not get one.

    O P Ravindranath
    A source tells OneIndia that there was no clarity from the AIADMK. While OPS was batting for his son, Tamil Nadu chief minister, E Palaniswamy was backing senior Rajya Sabha member Vaithilingam to get a berth.

    The AIADMK would clearly be disappointed with the exclusion as it is the only NDA ally not to have found a berth. The JD(U) was offered one berth, but Nitish Kumar said that it was only symbolic. He said that he had expected more representation and then informed that the JD(U) would stay away. He however made it clear that his party was very much with the NDA and there should be no confusion on that.

    This development also means that for the first time, an elected MP from Tamil Nadu will not be part of the Central Government. In the 2014 government, the BJP's Pon Radhakrishnan was a minister. In the years 1999, 2004 and 2009, the governments were represented by MPs from the DMK.

    Story first published: Friday, May 31, 2019, 8:12 [IST]
