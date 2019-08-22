Ravidas temple violence case: Bhim Army Chief, other 96 members arrested

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Aug 22: All 96 protesters were arrested in Tughlakabad temple violence case, including Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, have been sent to 14 days judicial custody by a Delhi court on Thursday.

Legislative Assembly of Delhi in its meeting today resolved that "the Government of NCT of Delhi should construct a magnificent Ravidas Mandir at the same site after the Centre allots the land".

Security was been beefed up in Delhi after protests by Dalits against the demolition of a Ravidas temple in the Tughlakabad turned violent on Wednesday.

Security forces were on alert as tension prevailed after police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse protesters and arrested over 96 people, including Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad. The Ravidas temple was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) earlier this month on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Reportedly, Delhi BJP MLA OP Sharma supported the construction of another temple in place of the demolished Ravidas Temple.

An umbrella body of Dalit groups, which protested the demolition of a Ravidas temple in the city, has condemned the violence at Tughlakabad and said the march to the disputed site in the area was a personal decision of a few people.

Ahosk Bharti, the convenor of the Akhil Bhartiya Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Mandir Sanyukt Sanrakshan Samiti, told PTI that the Dalit body had given a call for a peaceful protest in the Ramlila Maidan, but some people decided to proceed to the disputed site.

"Those who marched to the site of the temple include some spiritual leaders, who were also baton-charged by police. We condemn the violence, but people should know it was the police that used force against the protesters first," he claimed.