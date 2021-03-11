Raped by 3, married woman forced to drink alcohol

Shiv Sena's Neelam Gorhe bats for woman 'banished' by three gram panchayats for filing rape complaint

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 11: Three people have been arrested for allegedly making a married woman drink alcohol and raping her in Puranpur Kotwali police station area here, police said on Wednesday.

A case was registered in this connection on Wednesday against Pawan Kumar, Chote and Umesh, Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash Yadav told media.

In the complaint given to the police, the woman alleged that one of the accused from her neighbourhood offered to take her to her parents' house. She said he made her drink liquor and raped her along with two of his companions.

The accused later dumped her at a deserted place, police said.