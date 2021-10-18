YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ranjit Singh murder case: Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, 4 others sentenced to life imprisonment

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, Oct 18: A Special CBI court in Panchkula on Monday awarded life imprisonment to all the accused, including Dera Sacha Sauda's Gurmeet Ram Rahim and four others in connection to dera manager, Ranjit Singh's murder case. A fine of Rs 31 Lakhs levied on Ram Rahim and Rs 50,000 on the remaining accused.

    Ranjit Singh murder case: Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, 4 others sentenced to life imprisonment

    On Friday, the special court had convicted them in the murder case of a dera manager, Ranjit Singh.

    The other convicted for the crime are Krishan Lal, Jasbir Singh, Avtar Singh and Sabdil.

    Arguments on the quantum of sentence were completed by the CBI and a defence counsel also concluded arguments.

    The counsel for some convicts sought time, saying they want to go through the things put up by the prosecution side.

    On their request, the court deferred the matter till October 18, CBI special prosecutor H P S Verma told reporters outside the court in Panchkula.

    CBI court convicts Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim for disciple's murderCBI court convicts Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim for disciple's murder

    Tight security arrangements had been put in place in and around the courts complex.

    Police had also tightened security in Panchkula and Sirsa, where the sect is headquartered, in anticipation that sentence could be pronounced by the court on Tuesday.

    The dera chief, who is currently lodged in Rohtak''s Sunaria jail since his conviction in 2017 for raping his two disciples, appeared through video-conferencing, the other four were present in the court.

    One more accused in the murder case had passed away a year ago.

    Former dera manager Ranjit Singh, who was also a follower of the sect, was shot dead in 2002.

    He was murdered for his suspected role in the circulation of an anonymous letter, which narrated how women were being sexually exploited by the dera head.

    According to the CBI charge sheet, the cera chief believed that Ranjit Singh was behind the circulation of the anonymous letter and hatched a conspiracy to kill him.

    In 2017, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced to 20-year imprisonment for raping his two disciples.

    Over two years ago, he was also awarded life imprisonment for the murder of a journalist, Ram Chander Chhatrapati.

    More GURMEET RAM RAHIM SINGH News  

    Read more about:

    gurmeet ram rahim singh gurmit ram rahim singh dera chief

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X