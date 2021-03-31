Random Covid19 testing at Delhi airport, bus, train from today; mandatory quarantine for those found +ve

New Delhi, Mar 31: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has said that passengers arriving in Delhi from states witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases may be tested randomly for infection amid a spurt in infections that is seen as the emergent second wave of the killer virus. It said that the random testing will be conducted at the Delhi Airport, all railway stations, Inter-state Bus Terminals (ISBT) and other alighting points.

The order said that passengers who are found positive for infection will be mandatorily quarantine either at home or at a hospital for at least 10 days. The decision has been taken in view of rising Covid-19 cases in the national capital.

"In view of increasing covid cases in the national capital, random COVID19 testing of arriving passengers to start from today at the airport. Passengers who are found positive to be mandatorily quarantined," the Delhi Airport said.

Early on Tuesday, Delhi reported 992 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.70 per cent, while four more people succumbed to the pathogen in the city, health department officials said here.

They said the low number of cases could be attributed to fewer COVID-19 tests conducted on Monday on account of Holi.

The total number of cases of the disease in the city stands at 6,60,611. Over 6.42 lakh patients have recovered so far, the officials added.