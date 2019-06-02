  • search
For Ranchi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ranchi to host main event of International Yoga Day: Report

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, June 02: The main event of International Yoga Day on June 21 this year will be held in Ranchi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending it, official sources said.

    It will be the government's first mega public event after Modi became prime minister for a second term.

    Ranchi to host main event of International Yoga Day: Report
    Representational Image

    Five cities -- Delhi, Shimla, Mysore, Ahmedabad and Ranchi -- were shortlisted by the Ayush ministry and were sent to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) for final selection.

    Yoga best cure for stress says Guj CM Rupani

    "The PMO finalised Ranchi as the venue for the main function of International Yoga Day to be held on June 21," an official sources said.

    A senior AYUSH ministry official said, "We have already started the preparations and the event will be organised in a large scale."

    In the lead-up to the event, a two-day yoga mahotsav is being organised in Delhi by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga from Saturday. It is expected that about 10,000 people, including yoga teachers, professionals, enthusiasts among others will attend the event.

    "The aim is to build an atmosphere of yoga in the lead-up to the main event and sensitise the people about the June 21 function," the official said.

    The United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in 2014 after Modi called for the day to be adopted as a global celebration of yoga, an ancient practice that began in India more than 5,000 years ago.

    Last year, the main event of International Day of Yoga was held at the ground of Forest Research Institute, Dehradun, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated.

    The first International Yoga Day celebration was organised at Rajpath in New Delhi on June 21, 2015, in which representatives of 191 countries took part. In 2016, the main function was held in Chandigarh and in 2017 it was held in Lucknow.

    PTI

    More RANCHI News

    Read more about:

    international yoga day narendra modi ranchi pmo

    Story first published: Sunday, June 2, 2019, 16:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue