Ranchi: NIA charges 15 CPI terrorists in MLA’s killing

The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against 15 terrorists of the CPI (Maoist) in connection with the killing of an MLA and three others.

JD(U), MLA, Ramesh Singh Munda and three others were killed by CPI terrorists on July 9 2008 at Ranchi. During investigation by NIA, it emerged that Gopal Krishna Patar alias Raja Peter was the mastermind and the originator of the conspiracy to kill MLA Ramesh Singh Munda.

It was revealed that Raja Peter had political ambitions and in order to achieve this, he criminally conspired with the Maoists, gave them huge cash and a weapon to carry out the given task. He also took the support of Maoists in winning the by-election after the death of the sitting MLA and subsequently became a Minister in the Jharkhand Government.

Those chargesheeted include Sheshnath Singh Kharwar, Gopal Krishna Patar, Prafull Kumar Mahto, Jai Ganesh, Amush Mundu, Balram Sahu, Kundan Pahan, Radhe Shyam Badaik, Bhajohari Singh Munda, Krishi Dangil, Gurua Munda, Vivek Ji, Ramesh, Rajesh Da and Manish Da.

Charges against the deceased accused namely Ghasi Ram Munda, Tulsidas and Pawan Lohra stand abated. Investigation against accused persons namely Sonu, Rajesh Macchua, Mahesh and others continues, NIA officials said.

OneIndia News

