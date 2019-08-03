Ramalingam murder: PFI wanted to terrorise people against interfering in Islamic propaganda

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 03: The National Investigation Agency has filed its chargesheet in connection with the Ramalingam murder case.

The case pertains to the brutal attack and murder of Ramalingam by activists of the PFI/SDPI on February 5 2019.

The NIA has charged 18 persons in connection with this case. They are: Mohamed Asarudeen, Mohamed Riyas. Nijam Ali, Sarbudeen, Mohamed Rizwan, Mohamed Thoufik, Mohamed Farvees, Thowheeth Batcha, Mohammed Ibrahim, Mohamed Hasan Kuthous, Rahman Sadiq, Mohammad Ali Jinna, Abdul Majith, Bhurkhanudeen, Shahul Hameed, Nafeel Hasan, Mohamed Faruk and Myden Ahamed Shali.

Case pertains to the lethal attack and killing of Ramalingam, native of Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu on February 5, 2019. All the accused persons are activists of the PFI and SDPI.

The NIA says that Ramalingam had an altercation with the accused persons part of the dawah team of the PFI. The accused persons then hatched a criminal conspiracy and killed Ramalingam.

The NIA says that the murder was committed with the intention of terrorising the people and deterring anyone from interfering in the religious propaganda activity of the PFI and SDPI.